BRIEF-Allergan, Amgen collaborating on development, commercialization of four oncology biosimilars

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Allergan Plc :
* In neoadjuvant phase of study, which included chemotherapy, there were more serious adverse events reported in ABP 980 group
* Allergan Plc says Amgen and Allergan are collaborating on development and commercialization of four oncology biosimilars
* Amgen and Allergan announce top-line results from phase 3 study evaluating ABP 980 compared with Trastuzumab in patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-positive early breast cancer
* Results ruled out inferiority compared to Trastuzumab but could not rule out superiority based on its primary efficacy endpoint
* Overall results also showed comparable immunogenicity
* In adjuvant phase of study, which did not include chemotherapy, serious adverse events were comparable between treatment groups
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution