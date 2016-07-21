版本:
BRIEF-HealthSouth declares dividend of $0.24 per share

July 21 HealthSouth Corp :

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.24 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

