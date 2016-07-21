版本:
BRIEF-Party City Holdco says global CFO Michael Correale to step down

July 21 Party City Holdco Inc

* Party City announces senior leadership appointments

* Michael Correale to step down as global CFO

* Appointment of Daniel Sullivan as CFO to succeed Michael Correale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

