BRIEF-Sandell Asset Management plans to continue talks with Viavi

July 21 Sandell Asset Management Corp

* Standstill period in settlement agreement between Sandell and Viavi Solutions Inc expired on July 20, 2016

* Intends to continue to engage in discussions with company, as well as initiate discussions with additional third-parties Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

