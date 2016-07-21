版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Jura Energy delists from TSX

July 21 Jura Energy Corp :

* Voluntary delisting from Toronto Stock Exchange and concurrent application to list on TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

