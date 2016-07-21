版本:
BRIEF-Brown-Forman to set up distribution organization in Spain

July 21 Brown-Forman Corp :

* Will establish its own distribution organization in Spain, effective July 1, 2017

* Brown-Forman's current distribution arrangement in Spain with Importaciones y Exportaciones Varma S.A. will conclude June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

