BRIEF-Surge Energy says borrowing base has been renewed at $250 mln

July 21 Surge Energy Inc:

* Says borrowing base has now been renewed at $250 million

* Says revolving period on Surge's entire credit facility expires on May 29, 2017

* Says $55 million 2016 capital expenditure program

* Says believe company is well positioned to exceed Surge's 13,000 boepd exit rate target for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)