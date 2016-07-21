BRIEF-Surge Energy says borrowing base has been renewed at $250 mln

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Surge Energy Inc:
* Says borrowing base has now been renewed at $250 million
* Says revolving period on Surge's entire credit facility expires on May 29, 2017
* Says $55 million 2016 capital expenditure program
* Says believe company is well positioned to exceed Surge's 13,000 boepd exit rate target for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution