公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 21:30 BJT

BRIEF-Sunshine Heart announces $3.5 mln offering

July 21 Sunshine Heart Inc:

* Sunshine heart announces $3.5 million offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

