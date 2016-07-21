BRIEF-Entegra Financial qtrly GAAP share $0.18

July 21 Entegra Financial Corp

* Qtrly core earnings per share $0.36

* Says qtrly net interest income increased 31.7%, to $8.7 million compared to $6.6 million for the same period in 2015

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.18

* Says recorded no provision for loan losses for the three and six month periods ended june 30, 2016