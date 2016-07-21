版本:
BRIEF-SABMiller says 87 pct shareholders at AGM approve director pay

July 21 SABMiller Plc :

* Result of AGM

* 87.31 percent shareholders at AGM vote to approve directors' remuneration report 2016, 12.69 against Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

