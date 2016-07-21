版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-Coca-Cola sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share

July 21 Coca-cola Co

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

