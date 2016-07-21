版本:
BRIEF-Mylan and Biocon announce regulatory submission accepted for review by EMA

July 21 Mylan Nv

* Mylan and Biocon announce regulatory submission for proposed Biosimilar Pegfilgrastim accepted for review by European Medicines Agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

