BRIEF-Patheon NV shares open 19 pct above IPO price in market debut

July 21 (Reuters) -

* Patheon NV shares open at $25 in debut, above IPO price of $21.00 per share Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

