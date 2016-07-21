版本:
BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma receives additional U.S. Patent covering RHB-105

July 21 (Reuters) -

* Redhill Biopharma receives additional U.S. patent covering RHB-105 ahead of confirmatory phase III study for H. Pylori infection

* Received notice of allowance for additional U.S. Patent covering RHB-105, expected to be valid until 2034 once granted Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

