BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma receives additional U.S. Patent covering RHB-105

* Redhill Biopharma receives additional U.S. patent covering RHB-105 ahead of confirmatory phase III study for H. Pylori infection

* Received notice of allowance for additional U.S. Patent covering RHB-105, expected to be valid until 2034 once granted