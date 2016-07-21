版本:
BRIEF-Aetna and Humana to defend their pending transaction

July 21 (Reuters) -

* Aetna and Humana to defend their pending transaction

* Plans to "vigorously defend" Aetna-Humana pending merger in response to U.S. DOJ lawsuit seeking to block transaction Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

