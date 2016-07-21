版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 22:29 BJT

BRIEF-Anthem statement regarding action by the Department of Justice

July 21 Anthem Inc

* Anthem statement regarding action by the Department of Justice

* Says "Will remain receptive to any efforts to reach a settlement with DOJ"

* "Fully committed" to challenging DOJ's decision in court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

