版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 22:45 BJT

BRIEF-Takeda working with Nomura Holdings to sell chemicals unit - Bloomberg

July 21 (Reuters) -

* Takeda working with Nomura Holdings to sell chemicals unit, which could fetch more than $1 billion - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: (bloom.bg/29Of55y) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐