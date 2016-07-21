版本:
BRIEF-Boeing says no new orders for the week through July 19, 2016

July 21 Boeing Co

* Says no new orders for the week through July 19, 2016 Source - www.boeing.com/commercial/#/orders-deliveries Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

