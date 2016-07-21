版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 23:32 BJT

BRIEF-Ocean Power technologies ocean announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants

July 21 Ocean Power Technologies Inc :

* Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐