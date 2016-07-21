版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五

BRIEF-Joy Global says Komatsu to pay co $150 mln if deal terminated

July 21 Joy Global Inc :

* If merger terminated, Komatsu to pay co termination fee of $150 million in cash Source text bit.ly/2a2xhIy Further company coverage:

