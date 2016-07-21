版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 00:14 BJT

BRIEF-Liberty Media CEO floated roughly $15-a-share offer for Pandora Media - WSJ

July 21 (Reuters) -

* Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei floated roughly $15-a-share offer for Pandora Media - WSJ Source text - on.wsj.com/2abCagO Further company coverage: [LMCA.O P.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐