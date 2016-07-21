BRIEF-Southwest Airlines CEO says will continue to evaluate 2017 growth plans - conf call

July 21 Southwest Airlines Co

* CEO says "Hopefully after a day of recovery things will be back to normal tomorrow morning"

* "We're just not prepared to give any 2017 guidance yet"

* Expects Q3 CASM excluding fuel, special items and profit sharing to increase about 2 percent y-o-y

* Southwest Airlines CEO says no when asked if he was prepared to suspend all labor negotiations until the industry's revenue crisis is solved

* Says couldn't take bookings on Wednesday due to outage and this may cost company $5-$10 million on net basis

* Southwest Airlines says extending fare sale that co had planned to end tomorrow

* Says in Q3 thus far, traffic, booking trends remain strong but the fare environment continues to be a challenge

* CEO says but will continue to look carefully and evaluate 2017 growth plans

* CEO says bookings now for the fall look quite good

* CEO says "We've got some work to do on 2017"

* Expect maintenance unit costs in Q3 to show some improvement

* Southwest Airlines says Wednesday's outage was a router failure in the co's network and the recovery mechanisms did not work as planned

* Southwest Airlines says need to make sure that recovery from Wednesday's outage happens quicker