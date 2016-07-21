版本:
BRIEF-Fujifilm to bid for Takeda's research reagents unit - Nikkei

July 21 (Reuters) -

* Fujifilm Holdings is set to make an offer for a laboratory chemicals unit of Takeda Pharmaceutical - Nikkei

* Takeda is expected to put Wako Pure Chemical Industries on the chopping block as early as August - Nikkei

* Among those interested in Wako Pure Chemical Business are Britain's Permira and other equity funds, as well as a major U.S. medical supplies Co - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/29WG1Bu) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

