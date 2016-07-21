版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五

BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker announces dividend increase to $0.58 per share

July 21 Stanley Black & Decker Inc :

* Stanley Black & Decker announces dividend increase to $0.58 per share

* Board of Directors approved a $0.03 increase of its quarterly cash dividend to $0.58 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

