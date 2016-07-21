版本:
BRIEF-JP Morgan Chase nearing settlement with prosecutors on Asia hiring probes - WSJ

July 21 (Reuters) -

* JP Morgan Chase nearing settlement with prosecutors on Asia hiring probes - WSJ

* JP Morgan expected to pay about $200 million to settle criminal, civil probes- WSJ, citing sources Source text - (on.wsj.com/29ZmP0D) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

