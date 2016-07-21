BRIEF-Marriott International and NBA announce partnership extension

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Marriott International Inc :
* Co and National Basketball Association (NBA) announced a partnership extension
* In addition, Marriott International will become an official partner of USA Basketball
* Partnership extension will make co partner of league events, including NBA House Rio, NBA All-Star, and select NBA global games Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution