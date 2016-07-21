版本:
BRIEF-Marriott International and NBA announce partnership extension

July 21 Marriott International Inc :

* Co and National Basketball Association (NBA) announced a partnership extension

* In addition, Marriott International will become an official partner of USA Basketball

* Partnership extension will make co partner of league events, including NBA House Rio, NBA All-Star, and select NBA global games Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

