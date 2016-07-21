BRIEF-Resverlogix Corp announces dosing of first two patients in expanded renal and orphan programs

BRIEF-Rambus signs patent license agreement with Winbond
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
July 21 Resverlogix Corp :
* Results are expected in second half of 2016 from phase 1 study
* Resverlogix announces dosing of first two patients in expanded renal and orphan programs
Source text for Eikon:
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra)
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter