版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 07:37 BJT

BRIEF-Resverlogix Corp announces dosing of first two patients in expanded renal and orphan programs

July 21 Resverlogix Corp :

* Results are expected in second half of 2016 from phase 1 study

* Resverlogix announces dosing of first two patients in expanded renal and orphan programs

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐