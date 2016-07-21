版本:
BRIEF-Teva announces pricing of additional CHF1.0 billion of senior notes

July 21 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva announces pricing of additional CHF1.0 billion of senior notes in connection with pending acquisition of actavis generics

* Completes $20.4 billion debt financing for acquisition

* Notes will be sold at a price of 100.000%, 100.221% and 100.257% of principal amount thereof, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

