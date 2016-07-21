BRIEF-Teva announces pricing of additional CHF1.0 billion of senior notes

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Teva announces pricing of additional CHF1.0 billion of senior notes in connection with pending acquisition of actavis generics
* Completes $20.4 billion debt financing for acquisition
* Notes will be sold at a price of 100.000%, 100.221% and 100.257% of principal amount thereof, respectively
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution