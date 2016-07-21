版本:
BRIEF-Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II postpones special meeting of stockholders

July 21 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II

* Representatives of Trilantic Capital Management Lp notified co they decided not to pursue investment in co

* Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II announces postponement of special meeting of stockholders

* Continuing to assess and explore potential alternatives to finance and consummate deal with USI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

