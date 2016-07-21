版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 04:10 BJT

BRIEF-RR Donnelley & Sons sets quarterly dividend of $0.26/share

July 21 RR Donnelley & Sons Co

* Rr donnelley board of directors declares quarterly dividend

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.26per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

