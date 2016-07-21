版本:
中国
2016年 7月 22日

BRIEF-BioMarin to provide updated data on Hemophilia drug

July 21 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc

* Biomarin to provide updated data for BMN 270 in Hemophilia A in late breaking oral presentation at the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) 2016 World Congress July 27th Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

