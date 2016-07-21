版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 04:28 BJT

BRIEF-AT&T qtrly operating income margin 29.8 % versus 29.0 %

July 21 At&T Inc :

* Qtrly operating income margin 29.8 % versus 29.0 % Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

