公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五

BRIEF-Daimler AG appoints Britta Seeger to board of management

July 22 Daimler Ag :

* Supervisory board of daimler ag appoints Britta Seeger as member of the board of management for Mercedes-Benz cars marketing & sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

