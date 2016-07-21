版本:
BRIEF-Rose Rock Midstream declares qtrly cash distribution of $0.66 per unit

July 21 Rose Rock Midstream Lp :

* Declared a cash distribution with respect to Q2 of 2016 of $0.66 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

