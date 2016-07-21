BRIEF-Advanced Micro Devices expects 2016 capital expenditures of about $80 mln

July 21 Advanced Micro Devices Inc :

* For the full year 2016, expect revenue to grow low single digit percentage year-over-year

* Sees q3 gross margin to be approximately 31%

* Sees q3 inventory to be approximately $700 million

* Sees q3 revenue to increase 18% sequentially, plus or minus 3%

* For the full year 2016, expect capital expenditures of approximately $80 million

* For the full year 2016, expect inventory to be down year-over-year