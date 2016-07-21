BRIEF-Advanced Micro Devices expects 2016 capital expenditures of about $80 mln

BRIEF-Rambus signs patent license agreement with Winbond
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 21 Advanced Micro Devices Inc :
* For the full year 2016, expect revenue to grow low single digit percentage year-over-year
* Sees q3 gross margin to be approximately 31%
* Sees q3 inventory to be approximately $700 million
* Sees q3 revenue to increase 18% sequentially, plus or minus 3%
* For the full year 2016, expect capital expenditures of approximately $80 million
* For the full year 2016, expect inventory to be down year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter