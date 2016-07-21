版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 05:36 BJT

BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners increases quarterly cash distribution

July 21 Valero Energy Partners Lp :

* Valero Energy Partners Lp increases quarterly cash distribution by 7.4 percent

* Valero Energy Partners Lp says has approved partnership's Q2 2016 cash distribution of $0.365 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐