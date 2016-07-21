版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 05:05 BJT

BRIEF-Contrafect announces proposed offering of common stock

July 21 Contrafect Corp :

* Says Piper Jaffray & Co. Is Acting As Sole Book-Running manager for offering

* Contrafect corporation announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐