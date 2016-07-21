版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五

BRIEF-Gilead's Odefsey meets primary objective in phase 3B studies

July 21 Gilead Sciences Inc :

* Odefsey (Emtricitabine, Rilpivirine, Tenofovir Alafenamide) Meets Primary 48-Week objective in two phase 3B studies

* Plans to submit data for presentation at scientific conferences in 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

