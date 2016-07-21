BRIEF-Cyprus River to sell 94.7 mln shares of Rio Novo Gold

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Cyprus River Holdings :
* Entered into agreement to sell 94.7 million shares of Rio Novo Gold to Northwestern Enterprises Ltd
* 94.7 million Rio Novo shares will be sold in a private transaction at a price of $0.092 per share on or before august 22, 2016
* Assuming completion of sale of all of shares, co will no longer own or have control or direction over any Rio Novo shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution