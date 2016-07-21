BRIEF-Alaska Air says Virgin America to become unit after deal closes - Conf Call

July 21 Alaska Air Group Inc

* Says Virgin America to become unit after deal closes, expects single-operating certificate in Q1 2018

* Says Benito Minicucci to become CEO of Virgin America in addition to his current role of COO of Alaska Air

* Sees capacity to grow about 8 percent in Q3 and 3 percent in Q4; Sees FY capacity at about 8.5 percent

* Expects ex-fuel costs to be up about 3 percent in Q3 and about 0.5 percent in Q4, which keeps FY unit cost decline to about 0.5 percent

* Says big delivery year next year with 14 new 737-900s coming in

* As a result of three E-175 auctions, capex for 2017 ticks up slightly to just above $1 billion