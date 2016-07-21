BRIEF-Comcast announces plans to roll out Xfinity prepaid services

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Comcast Corp:
* Comcast announces plans to roll out Xfinity prepaid services
* Signed a deal with Boost Mobile to offer Xfinity prepaid at select boost mobile locations later this year
* To offer Xfinity prepaid at all 4,400 Boost Mobile locations within Comcast's service area by end of next year
* Comcast says service will be available later this year starting in Illinois, Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Indiana
* Says service will be offered everywhere within company's footprint by 2017-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution