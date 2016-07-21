BRIEF-Aetna CEO Bertolini says "we are willing to take this all the way to the very end" - CNBC

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 (Reuters) -
* Aetna Inc CEO Mark Bertolini - We think the remedies we propose were appropriate - CNBC
* Aetna Inc CEO Mark Bertolini - "We are willing to take this all the way to the very end" - CNBC
* Aetna CEO - If we can't come to negotiation on what markets to divest...willing to let judge decide whether medicare advantage ,medicare fee for service compete - CNBC Further company coverage: [AET.N HUM.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution