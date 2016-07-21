BRIEF-Aetna CEO Bertolini says "we are willing to take this all the way to the very end" - CNBC

July 21 (Reuters) -

* Aetna Inc CEO Mark Bertolini - We think the remedies we propose were appropriate - CNBC

* Aetna Inc CEO Mark Bertolini - "We are willing to take this all the way to the very end" - CNBC

* Aetna CEO - If we can't come to negotiation on what markets to divest...willing to let judge decide whether medicare advantage ,medicare fee for service compete - CNBC