BRIEF-Virtusa says co purchased multiple foreign currency forward contracts - SEC filing

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Virtusa Corp :
* Says on July 18, co purchased multiple foreign currency forward contracts designed to hedge fluctuation in Indian rupee against U.K. pound sterling
* U.K. pound sterling contracts have notional amount of about 310.5 million Indian rupees and have an average settlement rate of 92.70 Indian rupees
* Says contracts will expire at various dates during the 15 month period ending on September 30, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/29Z9uW5) Further company coverage:
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution