公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 00:58 BJT

BRIEF-World Wrestling Entertainment declares quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share

July 21 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share Source text for Eikon: ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

