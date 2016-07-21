BRIEF-Advanced Inhalation Therapies files for withdraw U.S. IPO plans

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Advanced Inhalation Therapies Ait Ltd
* Files For Withdraw U.S. Ipo Plans - Sec filing
* Requesting to withdraw ipo plans as it elected not to pursue sale of securities at this time - sec filing
* had previously filed for u.s. IPO of upto $34.5 million in August 2015 Source text : bit.ly/29YFbS0 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution