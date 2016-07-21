BRIEF-Advanced Inhalation Therapies files for withdraw U.S. IPO plans

July 21 Advanced Inhalation Therapies Ait Ltd

* Files For Withdraw U.S. Ipo Plans - Sec filing

* Requesting to withdraw ipo plans as it elected not to pursue sale of securities at this time - sec filing

* had previously filed for u.s. IPO of upto $34.5 million in August 2015 Source text : bit.ly/29YFbS0 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)