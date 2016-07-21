BRIEF-Orders drop further at Japan's electronic parts makers - Nikkei

BRIEF-Aercap leased, purchased and sold 458 aircraft in 2016
* Signed lease agreements for 56 aircraft, including 21 wide-body and 35 narrow-body aircraft in Q4; purchased 19 aircraft in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 21 Nikkei:
* Orders slide further at Japan's electronic parts makers - Nikkei
* Year-on-year drop in orders of 7% was sharper than 4% of January-March quarter - Nikkei
* Kyocera's orders declined by an estimated 6%, with Nitto Denko seeing about 25% drop for three months ended June - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/29YMCZ4)
* Signed lease agreements for 56 aircraft, including 21 wide-body and 35 narrow-body aircraft in Q4; purchased 19 aircraft in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says in 2017, capstone expects to produce 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper from its Pinto Valley, Cozamin And Minto mines
* Kivalliq announces $3 million financing package; Sandstorm makes equity investment and payment for royalty portfolio