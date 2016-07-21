版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 03:39 BJT

BRIEF-Empire District Electric files recovery rider for Riverton 12 combined cycle unit

July 21 Empire District Electric Co :

* The Empire District Electric Company files recovery rider for Riverton 12 combined cycle unit

* Filed request to implement a cost recovery rider for conversion of existing Riverton unit 12 to combined cycle operation

* Filed request with Arkansas Public Service Commission to implement cost recovery rider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

