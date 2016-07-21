版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-Varian Medical will name imaging components business Varex Imaging Corp

July 21 Varian Medical Systems Inc :

* Varex Imaging Corporation will be name for its imaging components business upon completion of planned spin-off of that business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

