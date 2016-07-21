版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 05:05 BJT

BRIEF-Martin Midstream Partners announces qtrly cash distribution

July 21 Martin Midstream Partners LP

* Declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.8125 per unit, or $3.25 per unit on an annualized basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐