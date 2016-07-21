BRIEF-Roger Ailes resigns as Chairman and Ceo of Fox News Channel

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 (Reuters) -
* Roger Ailes resigns as Chairman and Ceo of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, and Chairman Fox Television Stations- tweet
* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - Rupert Murdoch to assume role of Chairman and acting CEO of Fox News channel and Fox Business Network
Source text - 21.cf/2aeGiiV
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution