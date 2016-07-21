版本:
BRIEF-Roger Ailes resigns as Chairman and Ceo of Fox News Channel

July 21 (Reuters) -

* Roger Ailes resigns as Chairman and Ceo of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, and Chairman Fox Television Stations- tweet

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - Rupert Murdoch to assume role of Chairman and acting CEO of Fox News channel and Fox Business Network

